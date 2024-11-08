Summer-linked defender Paul Dummett is set for a new home after his exit from Newcastle United in the summer.

The 33-year-old was touted for a move to Fratton Park, as the Blues prepared themselves for life in the Championship.

Dummett was an option considered but not a player where a move significantly developed at any stage, with Fulham’s Ibane Bowat instead recruited for £500,000 on deadline day.

Now the Magpies stalwart is set for a move to League One, after spending his senior career with his hometown club.

And it’s Wigan that appears to be versatile operator’s destination, according to reports today.

Dummett is said to be set to move to the the Latics on a short-term deal, with the side currently in the lower reaches of the third tier.

The man who was also linked with Sheffield United can play as left-back as well as a central defender, and will link up with his new side after training with Newcastle since his release.

Pompey still have their own issues at the back, with Bowat ruled out for the season before he’d kicked a competitive ball for his new side.

Conor Shaughnessy ongoing calf issues have left the Blues short in the middle of defence, with John Mousinho’s side conceding the second highest amount of league goals in the top four divisions of English football.