Pompey will yet again attempt to offload Anthony Scully in January - once he has recovered from his latest injury set-back.

The 25-year-old underwent ankle surgery on Wednesday after complications caused by a metal plate previously inserted.

The ongoing issue prompted Colchester to return him early from a scheduled season-long loan following just nine outings amid a disappointing spell.

Scully, who is contracted at Fratton Park until the summer of 2025, is now expected to be sidelined for six weeks as he recovers from his latest injury blow.

Anthony Scully in action against Gosport in July during pre-season. Picture: Alex Shute | Alex Shute

And beyond that John Mousinho wants to find another loan arrangement for the former Lincoln man, who has no future at Pompey.

He told The News: ‘Anthony is back and on Wednesday had surgery on his ankle after an injury he picked up when he was out on loan at Colchester.

‘Although it’s an issue with his ankle that he’d had surgery on previously. He had a plate in there, which is getting removed. He will be about six weeks.

‘Most likely we will look to get him out on loan in January, but the only important thing for us at the moment is Anthony’s health and making sure he’s back, fit and ready to go again.

‘If we can find him a loan club in January, we will try to do that.

‘He’s had nothing but bad luck since he’s been here and actually also the season before, where he struggled with injury after moving to Wigan and didn’t play a huge amount.

‘We thought there would be a real reset for him coming here and playing in League One again where he had such a good record previously.

‘He looked really, really sharp in the 2023 pre-season, but unfortunately picked up quite a few injuries last year and couldn't get back to the levels.’

Injuries have ravaged Scully’s time at Fratton Park since joining in June 2023 for an undisclosed fee from Wigan.

He has managed just nine appearances for the Blues, while the anticipated fresh start at League Two strugglers Colchester also fell flat.

Of his nine outings for Danny Cowley’s men, he made just one league start, although scored a penalty in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy against MK Dons in September.

Mousinho added: ‘There has obviously been this issue Anthony has been dealing with while he has been away and didn’t really get going at Colchester either.

‘Hopefully this operation sorts things out and he can go again.’