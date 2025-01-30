Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ben Stevenson has finally ended his frustrating 18-month Fratton Park stay.

The out-of-favour midfielder this afternoon completed a switch to Cambridge United on a free transfer after his Pompey contract was cancelled.

The 27-year-old featured just 12 times after arriving on the south coast in June 2023 following his exit from Forest Green Rovers.

Ben Stevenson has ended his Pompey frustration with a move to Cambridge United. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | National World

His last outing was a substitute appearance against Luton in August, before being excluded from the Blues’ 25-man Football League squad.

As a consequence, he was unable to represent John Mousinho’s men during the first half of the season and long accepted he had no Fratton future.

Pompey have been open to offloading the central midfielder since August 2024, yet it has only been until the final days of the January window before a departure could be finalised.

Stevenson started just one league match during his time with the Blues - in a 2-0 win over Port Vale in October 2023.

He missed the second half of last year’s title-winning season after sustaining knee ligament damage in training in January 2024.

Stevenson had six months remaining of his Pompey contract, yet negotiated his release to be able to link-up with Cambridge.

The U’s are presently second from bottom in League One.