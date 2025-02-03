Portsmouth title-winner's departure ends busy transfer deadline day at Fratton Park
The midfielder has joined League One Stockport for an undisclosed fee, ending his 12-month Fratton Park stay.
The former Carlisle man has found appearances had to come by since the Blues were promoted to the Championship, starting just two matches.
He hasn’t featured since the FA Cup exit at Wycombe and was left out of the squad in Saturday’s goalless draw with Burnley.
Now he has departed for regular first-team football at Stockport, who are fourth in League at present.
Moxon made 28 appearances and scored once during his time at Fratton Park - with that sole strike arriving against Derby and winning Goal of the Season.
It ends a busy deadline day evening which has seen Kaide Gordon (Liverpool) and Ben Killip (Barnsley) join, with Anthony Scully, Will Norris and Tom McIntyre leaving.
Overall, the January window has seen Pompey recruit Rob Atkinson, Isaac Hayden, Thomas Waddingham, Hayden Matthews, Cohen Bramall, Adil Aouchiche, Killip and Gordon.