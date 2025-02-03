Pompey’s busy deadline day business has concluded with the sale of Owen Moxon.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder has joined League One Stockport for an undisclosed fee, ending his 12-month Fratton Park stay.

The former Carlisle man has found appearances had to come by since the Blues were promoted to the Championship, starting just two matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He hasn’t featured since the FA Cup exit at Wycombe and was left out of the squad in Saturday’s goalless draw with Burnley.

Now he has departed for regular first-team football at Stockport, who are fourth in League at present.

Read More Portsmouth secure Liverpool man for eighth signing of January transfer window

Moxon made 28 appearances and scored once during his time at Fratton Park - with that sole strike arriving against Derby and winning Goal of the Season.

It ends a busy deadline day evening which has seen Kaide Gordon (Liverpool) and Ben Killip (Barnsley) join, with Anthony Scully, Will Norris and Tom McIntyre leaving.

Overall, the January window has seen Pompey recruit Rob Atkinson, Isaac Hayden, Thomas Waddingham, Hayden Matthews, Cohen Bramall, Adil Aouchiche, Killip and Gordon.