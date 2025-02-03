Pompey have completed the loan signing of Kaide Gordon.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Liverpool winger has become the Blues’ eighth signing of a busy transfer window designed to keep them in the Championship.

The 20-year-old had spent the first half of the season on loan at Norwich, where he featured 10 times, of which just one came as a Championship start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kaide Gordon has joined Pompey on loan for the rest of the season. Picture: Portsmouth FC | Picture: Portsmouth FC

He was recalled by Liverpool in January with a view to finding an alternative loan - and has now linked up with Pompey.

John Mousinho had been eager to add to his wing options, with Paddy Lane out for the season and Sammy Silvera returning to Middlesbrough.

In addition, Harvey Blair - a former Liverpool player - has yet to adapt to the Championship and struggled for first-team minutes.

Now Gordon has arrived at Fratton Park on a busy deadline day evening which has seen Ben Killip join from Barnsley and Anthony Scully, Will Norris and Tom McIntyre leave.

Overall, the January window has seen Pompey recruit Rob Atkinson, Isaac Hayden, Thomas Waddingham, Hayden Matthews, Cohen Bramall, Adil Aouchiche, Killip and now Gordon.