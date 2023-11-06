Portsmouth to be handed significant League One title boost as rival boss closes in on Chamnpionship job
That’s after reports surfaced that Oxford United head coach Liam Manning is expected to be named the new boss at Championship Bristol City in the next 48 hours.
On Friday it was reported that the former Blues managerial candidate was a leading contender for the vacant Ashton Gate position following the Robins’ decision to part company with Nigel Pearson last weekend. Now, Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett has claimed that City are closing in on appointing the 38-year-old after compensation was agreed with the Kassam Stadium outfit.
Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Dorsett stated: ‘Liam Manning expected to be confirmed as new #BristolCity head coach in the next 48hrs, I’m told. Manning’s #oufc are 2nd in Lg1, but Bristol City job too tempting for him. Agreement now between the two clubs over compensation. Fits BC’s bill of a young, progressive head coach.’
Manning has been with Oxford since replacing Karl Robinson in March. The U’s were 17th and five points above the relegation zone at the time. Since then, the ex-MK Dons head coach has taken the club from serious relegation candidates to one of the favourites for the current League One title. Indeed, Oxford are just three points behind table-topping Pompey in the current standings.
The Blues were meant to go head-to-head with their nearest rivals for the League One crown on November 18, only for the game to be postponed because of international call-ups. No new date for the fixture has been confirmed, but everything is pointing towards the U’s being led by a new boss when the game is rescheduled.
Oxford’s next league game is at Leyton Orient on Saturday. The U’s beat Maidenhead United 2-0 in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday in what looks like will be Manning’s last game in charge.
Manning was in the running to replace Danny Cowley at Fratton Park at the start of the year – only to be beaten to the job by former U’s defender John Mousinho.