Danny Cowley & Co will then jet off to mainland Europe for a week-long, warm-weather training camp, with Spain looking the most likely destination.

The Blues have been unable to travel outside of England for their past two pre-season get-togethers because of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, previous managers Kenny Jackett and Paul Cook often favoured trips to the Republic of Ireland during their times in charge at Fratton Park.

A trip to the continent will therefore be a welcome change of scenery for all connected with the club – especially with a friendly also expected to be part of the programme during their time away.

Pompey will head off on Monday, July 4, as they aim to be in the right shape for the opening day of the new League One season on Saturday, July 30.

But before they do, there will be the usual pre-season curtain-raiser against the Hawks at Westleigh Park.

Pompey beat the Hawks 5-2 last summer thanks to a hat-trick from Gassan Ahadme

This fixture has been part of both clubs’ calendar since 2003, with only the odd interruption.

It gives Blues fans their first chance to see any new signings in action.

And, as usual, it’s a good early opportunity for any triallists to impress the manager, with Cowley anticipated to run his eye over a few in the weeks ahead.

Last summer, 10 in total took the pitch against the Hawks – including Gassan Ahadme, who bagged a hat-trick in a 5-2 win for Pompey, and earned himself a loan move from Norwich.

However, the manager has already indicated he’ll not be expecting that many at Roko this time around as he plans less of an overhaul.

A kick-off time for the Saturday, July 2, pre-season fixture has yet to be confirmed.

That will follow in the weeks ahead, along with details of other friendlies ahead of the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign.

That includes a friendly fixture to be held at Fratton Park – despite ongoing work on both the North and South stands.