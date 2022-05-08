Portsmouth reveal Fratton pre-season friendly plan as £11.5m redevelopment accelerates

Pompey need to secure a safety certificate for the South Stand with it being given a massive overhaul this summer.

Work is continuing on that front at present, with all seats this week stripped reprofiling taking place to turn the stand into one tier.

The new season starts on July 30, but Pompey fans look set to be able to get a preview of the changes being made in the build-up to the new campaign.

Discussions over the identity of the opponent along with the rest of the Blues’ pre-season plans are continuing, but are now close to being confirmed.

Chief executive Andy Cullen outlined the plan, and how Pompey will have the time to fine-tune any issues raised at the friendly ahead of the new season.

Cullen said: ‘We’re close to finalising the whole schedule, but we will look to have one pre-season friendly at Fratton Park.

Fratton Park is currently undergoing an £11.5m redevelopment. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages/PinP

‘You need to have one or two test events in the South Stand in order to get a safety licence.

‘You don’t need one for the North Stand because there’s not a lot of change.

‘But in the South Stand it will be a massive change, so we have to run test events at 25 per cent and 50 per cent capacity before you get the licence to do that completely.

‘So it makes sense to do the pre-season and use a small portion of it (to host games).

‘Then before the first home game we have time to make any adjustments after the friendly we have time.

‘Then we can have everyone in their seats for the first game and they will not have to move somewhere else.