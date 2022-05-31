And if it’s finances that will prevent them from doing so, there could be a solution, according to fans – sell Marcus Harness.

The futures of all three players remain up in the air as the clock ticks down on the official opening of the summer transfer market on June 10.

Both Hirst and Carter have returned to their parent clubs after impressive loans spells at Fratton Park – with Blues boss Danny Cowley hoping to be reunited with the pair in the near future.

With Pompey, in the past, seeing some of their best players leave Fratton Park in search of new challenges elsewhere, you would expect fans to loathe the prospect of another high-profile departure.

No doubt, that remains the case with Harness.

But with the 26-year-old unlikely to extend his Fratton Park stay beyond next term amid links to Swansea and others, it makes financial sense to cash in now when the player is under contract.

From left: George Hirst, Marcus Harness and Hayden Carter

And that tactic is not lost on the Fratton faithful, with 81.2 per cent of those who took part in our latest Big Pompey Survey believing now is the time to sell.

Harness has been at the Blues since the summer of 2019, when Kenny Jackett paid Burton Albion a reported £800,00 for the Republic of Ireland hopeful.

Since then he’s made 134 appearances, scored 31 goals and accumulated 20 assists as he’s established himself as a key player for Pompey going forward.

Yet consistency has been something Harness has struggled with during his time on the south coast and why Cowley would contemplate selling the winger if the price was right.

Blues fans would have no issue with that, according to our poll – nor would they oppose moves to bring Carter and Hirst back.

The latter finished the 2021-22 season as Pompey’s 15-goal top scorer after a superb second half of the campaign.

A return to Leicester after last term’s conclusion was inevitable, with Hirst only arriving at Fratton Park on a season long loan.

Cowley has expressed a desire to get the player back – and 78.5 per cent of those who took part in our survey agree, with only 21.5 per cent disagreeing when asked the question: ‘Should Pompey go all out to bring George Hirst back to Fratton Park?’

That’s an overwhelming majority who would back a move to have Hirst wearing the star & crescent again.

As is the poll result on whether the Blues should do the same with Carter.

The Blackburn defender spent only the second half of the campaign at PO4.

But in that time he demonstrated what a magnificent player he is, quickly establishing himself as a fans’ favourite.

So much so that a whopping 82.6 per cent of those who took part in our survey believe the Blues should go all out to sign the 22-year-old.