After failing to agree fresh terms at the Wham Stadium, the out-of-contract midfielder will now become a free agent and leave John Coleman’s side after two seasons.

A move this close season would also appeal.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Confirming the 24-year-old’s imminent exit, Accy boss Coleman said: ‘Matt has been a good servant to the club and we wish him all the best.

‘We did offer him a new contact but have been unable to offer him an improved contract, so he is now a free agent.’

After leaving Bournemouth in 2020, he amassed 85 appearances for the club - scoring on six occasions.

Pompey target Matt Butcher has rejected a new contract at Accrington.

Any potential move to Pompey would be seen has something of a homecoming.

As a Blues fan, Butcher grew up idolising Matt Taylor while attending Cowplain School and had numerous unsuccessful trials with the Fratton Park while a teenager.