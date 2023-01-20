The 28-year-old former Arsenal trainee, who was linked with a move to Aberdeen and Dundee United during this transfer window was on the bench for the Gunners when they won the FA Cup at Wembley in 2020.

New Blues head coach John Mousinho said: ‘Matt is a real leader and that’s so important as a goalkeeper – I’ve been so impressed by his manner.

‘He wants to come and play for this football club, which is a great thing when you’re bringing loans in.

‘Having watched some of his previous games, he’s an outstanding shot-stopper and a massive presence in the goal.

‘I believe he can boost our squad and help us move to the next level, so we’re excited to have him at Pompey.’

Macey made a couple of cup appearances for Arsenal and gained experience with spells on loan at Accrington, Luton and Plymouth.

He made a switch to Hibs at the start of 2021 and saved a penalty in the Scottish Cup final later that year, although it was not enough to prevent a 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone.

Luton stopper Matt Macey has joined Pompey on loan for the remainder of the season

Macey then returned to Championship outfit Luton – this time on a permanent basis – last summer but has made just one appearance for the Hatters this term.

The keeper is Pompey’s second signing of the January transfer window, after a permanent move for Bristol City Ryley Towler was completed earlier this month.

He signs after former loanee Josh Griffiths returned to parent club West Brom last week.

It’s not clear if the 6’7’ goalkeeper has been signed in time to make his Blues debut against Exeter on Saturday.