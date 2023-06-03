That’s the verdict of The News’ Neil Allen, who believes a summer exit for the former Sunderland man has challenges attached.

Hume has found game time limited on the south coast following his £200,000 switch from the Stadium of Light in January 2022. A back problem and a failure to dislodge left-back Connor Ogilivie from the team have contributed to the wing-back featuring in just 29 games in all competitions in that time. Meanwhile, Hume has featured four times under Mousinho since his appointment.

There’s likely to be good interest in the Northumberland-born left-footer who came through the ranks of Sunderland.

Enquiries have been made. However, Pompey’s wish not to loose too much money on that £200,000 outlay could prove a stumbling block, as far as Allen is concerned.

He told Pompey Talk: ‘Denver Hume’s (exit) is a little more complicated because Pompey spent £200,000 on him.

‘They’re not going to get all that back. So how much do they want? How much does someone want to pay for him considering he’s had a terrible 18 months at Fratton Park?

Pompey are willing to sell Denver Hume this summer

‘It’s not all be his fault. Obviously, he’s had injuries.

‘I know John Mousinho is comfortable with him staying and being a back-up to Connor Ogilvie, but he’s aware the lad wants games and needs games.