Portsmouth transfer news: Blues' hopes of offloading expensive signing from Sunderland faces 'complex' challenges
That’s the verdict of The News’ Neil Allen, who believes a summer exit for the former Sunderland man has challenges attached.
Pompey are open to offers for the 24-year-old and Reeco Hackett as head coach John Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes attempt to put their stamp on the Fratton Park first team.
Hume has found game time limited on the south coast following his £200,000 switch from the Stadium of Light in January 2022. A back problem and a failure to dislodge left-back Connor Ogilivie from the team have contributed to the wing-back featuring in just 29 games in all competitions in that time. Meanwhile, Hume has featured four times under Mousinho since his appointment.
There’s likely to be good interest in the Northumberland-born left-footer who came through the ranks of Sunderland.
Enquiries have been made. However, Pompey’s wish not to loose too much money on that £200,000 outlay could prove a stumbling block, as far as Allen is concerned.
He told Pompey Talk: ‘Denver Hume’s (exit) is a little more complicated because Pompey spent £200,000 on him.
‘They’re not going to get all that back. So how much do they want? How much does someone want to pay for him considering he’s had a terrible 18 months at Fratton Park?
‘It’s not all be his fault. Obviously, he’s had injuries.
‘I know John Mousinho is comfortable with him staying and being a back-up to Connor Ogilvie, but he’s aware the lad wants games and needs games.
‘It’s going to be a bit complex because Pompey can’t afford to let him go on the cheap or for free, bearing in mind they paid that figure for him 18 months ago.’