Having delayed the unveiling so that the 23-year-old could attend the birth of his son, the player has put pen to paper on a season loan deal at Fratton Park to become the Blues’ 11th signing of the transfer window.

A medical was completed remotely on Saturday, with the on-loan Tangerines ace available for Tuesday night’s trip to Cardiff in the Carabao Cup.

Dale’s arrival means the Blues have found a replacement for Marcus Harness, who moved to Ipswich for an undisclosed fee in July.

It also ends a frustrating 12 months for the right-sided attacker, who was limited to just seven league starts at Bloomfield Road last term following his move from Crewe.

Prior to joining Blackpool, Dale spent three seasons as a first-team regular at Gresty Road, scoring 15 goals in 105 appearances.

Eleven of those goals came during his final campaign with the Railwaymen, when he also recorded two assists in 43 league games during the 2020-21 season.

Dale is a former Crewe team-mate of Tom Lowery, who moved to Pompey on a free transfer late on Friday.