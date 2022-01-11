The News understood Swans striker Liam Cullen was on Danny Cowley’s radar this month, as he looks to bolster his forward line.

But the 22-year-old is close to joining Michael Appleton’s side on loan, according to reports.

Following Ellis Harrison’s departure to Fleetwood Town and Gassan Ahadme’s expected return to Norwich, the Blues are in the market for a new hitman this winter.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, it seems the South Wales have pipped the Fratton Park side to his signature, with the Imps looking to climb away from the relegation zone.

Cullen is yet to score a senior goal this term for Russell Martin’s side – prompting the former MK Dons boss to seek a temporary departure for his academy graduate.

The striker has been limited to three substitute league appearances since the middle of October, despite occupying a place in the starting XI at the beginning of the campaign.

He was handed a rare starting opportunity against Southampton in the FA Cup on Saturday, but couldn’t prevent an eventual 3-2 loss at home.

Pompey target Liam Cullen is reportedly set to sign for Lincoln. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

And Lincoln will be hoping to be buoyed by the striker’s arrival at Sincil Bank as they languish two points above the relegation zone.

For Pompey, it will be back to the drawing board as they the look to move John Marquis on, and fill the spots once filled by Harrison and Ahadme.

However, Cowley may not be too disheartened by Cullen’s move to Lincolnshire with Cullen not a priority this window.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron