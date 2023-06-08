News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Boy, 15 dies as e-bike smashes into ambulance following police pursuit
Met Office issues amber warm weather across UK
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named

Portsmouth transfer gossip: Blues in four-team battle for former Burnley, Swindon and Bristol Rovers defender

A new name has appeared on Pompey’s so-called wanted list.
By Mark McMahon
Published 8th Jun 2023, 20:00 BST- 2 min read

On the same day that has seen Notts Country forward Ruben Rodrigues linked with a free transfer move to Fratton Park, it’s now time for a left-back to emerge as a Blues target ahead of the transfer window.

It’s not an area that head coach John Mousinho immediately needs to strengthen, with Connor Ogilvie’s reliable presence making other departments a priority.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A potential exit for Denver Hume will inevitably require Pompey to seek reinforcements in that position. And if that happens, as expected, then Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke claims he knows who the ex-Sunderland player’s replacement could be.

Most Popular

Indeed, he’s reporting that Northampton’s Ali Koiki could be the man Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes turn to as they look to add strength and depth to the Blues squad.

The 23-year-old has been linked with Pompey before, after former boss Danny Cowley was spotted in the crowd at Sixfields carrying out a scouting mission.

Now, it seems a move for the former Bristol Rovers and Burnley man could be back on the agenda, with the Blues apparently showing an interest once again.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Koiki, who featured 22 times for the Cobblers during their League Two promotion campaign, is out of contract at the end of the month. Northampton boss Jon Brady wants the defender to stay for their latest stint in League One.

Northampton defender Ali Koiki is the latest to be linked with a move to Pompey Picture: Pete Norton/Getty ImagesNorthampton defender Ali Koiki is the latest to be linked with a move to Pompey Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images
Northampton defender Ali Koiki is the latest to be linked with a move to Pompey Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

However, the contract that has been put to the player remains unsigned, giving others the encouragement to sound him out.

According to Football Insider, Pompey have made enquiries. But they’re not the only ones, with Wycombe and Scottish Premiership duo Aberdeen and St Mirren also apparent admirers.

Koiki missed the final two months of Northampton’s promotion push with a hamstring injury. He also missed a large chunk of the season between October and January.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This month, Hughes told The News that Pompey must move away from recruiting players with concerning injury histories.

Related topics:BluesPortsmouthSwindonJohn MousinhoBurnleyBristol Rovers