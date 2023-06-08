On the same day that has seen Notts Country forward Ruben Rodrigues linked with a free transfer move to Fratton Park, it’s now time for a left-back to emerge as a Blues target ahead of the transfer window.

It’s not an area that head coach John Mousinho immediately needs to strengthen, with Connor Ogilvie’s reliable presence making other departments a priority.

A potential exit for Denver Hume will inevitably require Pompey to seek reinforcements in that position. And if that happens, as expected, then Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke claims he knows who the ex-Sunderland player’s replacement could be.

Indeed, he’s reporting that Northampton’s Ali Koiki could be the man Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes turn to as they look to add strength and depth to the Blues squad.

The 23-year-old has been linked with Pompey before, after former boss Danny Cowley was spotted in the crowd at Sixfields carrying out a scouting mission.

Now, it seems a move for the former Bristol Rovers and Burnley man could be back on the agenda, with the Blues apparently showing an interest once again.

Koiki, who featured 22 times for the Cobblers during their League Two promotion campaign, is out of contract at the end of the month. Northampton boss Jon Brady wants the defender to stay for their latest stint in League One.

Northampton defender Ali Koiki is the latest to be linked with a move to Pompey Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

However, the contract that has been put to the player remains unsigned, giving others the encouragement to sound him out.

According to Football Insider, Pompey have made enquiries. But they’re not the only ones, with Wycombe and Scottish Premiership duo Aberdeen and St Mirren also apparent admirers.

Koiki missed the final two months of Northampton’s promotion push with a hamstring injury. He also missed a large chunk of the season between October and January.

