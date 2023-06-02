Portsmouth transfer news: Blues yet to make their move for former Cardiff, Oxford and Hull winger

The News understands that no formal talks have taken place to date between the Blues and the soon-to-be out-of-contract Cardiff winger.

That’s despite both Pompey and the Bluebirds’ respective 2022-23 campaigns finishing four weeks ago this weekend.

In the meantime, it’s understood that other clubs have made enquires about the Northern Ireland international as competition for the 27-year-old gathers pace.

Whyte is currently with Michael O’Neil’s international set-up as they prepare for important European Championship qualifiers against Denmark and Kazakhstan later this month. A four-day training camp has been taking place at St George’s Park in order for players whose seasons concluded at the beginning of May can maintain their fitness and sharpness.

A second get-together has been arranged for Champneys Springs in Leicestershire from June 5-8 specifically for those who were involved in recent play-off games and the Premier League. Whyte, who has recently returned from a family holiday, is not expected to be involved in that camp but is likely to be included in O’Neil’s squad for the games on June 16 (Denmark) and 19 (Kazakhstan).

A window of opportunity therefore exits for clubs who are keen on the former Oxford and Hull winger to formalise their interest before the transfer window officially opens on June 14. It is during this period that movement is anticipated.

Whether Pompey follow up their initial interest remains to be seen, though. In recent days, John Mousinho has been linked with a move for another wide man who is out of contract – Dan Agyei. The Blues head coach and the Crewe forward were team-mates at the Kassam Stadium, and Mousinho has been tipped to make a move following Agyei’s 16 goals and five assists for the Railwaymen last season.

The Pompey boss also played with Whyte at the U’s. He remains friends with the Ulsterman and has already spoken of his admiration for the player.

That should stand the Blues in good stead if they decide to eventually press the go button on any move. Meanwhile, as previously stated, The News understands that a move to Fratton Park is something that appeals to the winger.

Despite a belief that he’s good enough to continue operating at Championship level – along with a hunger to prove that following a frustrating second half of the season at Cardiff – it’s understood that Whyte believes his ambitions can be met by Pompey. That’s especially true if Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes are provided with additional financial tools expected to help the Blues end their seven-season stay in League One.

Whyte also believes the happiness of his family – a priority in any decision to be taken – can also be met on the south coast.