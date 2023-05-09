News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth transfer target Gavin Whyte confirms Cardiff departure

Pompey target Gavin Whyte has confirmed his time at Cardiff has come to an end.

By Mark McMahon
Published 9th May 2023, 22:34 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 22:35 BST

The 27-year-old winger, who was linked with a move to Fratton Park last week, revealed he is leaving the Welsh outfit on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract.

Whyte made the announcement via his Instagram account on Tuesday night.

The Northern Ireland international thanked all associated with the Bluebirds for his four-year association with the club. But he admitted he was excited at the prospect of his next challenge.

Pompey have been associated with a summer swoop for the forward, who spent two seasons as a team-mate of John Mousinho at Oxford.

The Blues head coach has spoken of his admiration for the winger and is hoping his friendship with the player will help persuade him to make the move to PO4.

However, in his statement via social media, Whyte gave little away in terms of where his future lies.

He said: ‘My time at Cardiff has now come to an end.

Pompey target Gavin Whyte has confirmed he's leaving Cardiff on a free transfer Picture: Charles McQuillan/Getty ImagesPompey target Gavin Whyte has confirmed he's leaving Cardiff on a free transfer Picture: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
‘This has been a place where my family has called home for four years. To all the players, managers, staff and the fans that I have worked with throughout the years, thank you.

‘I wish I had more (of) a crack at it but hey! Thank you for letting me be a part of your team! I haven't been this excited in a while with football. I feel I have a lot more to give, I can't wait for my next challenge.’

Whyte made 53 appearances for the Bluebirds during his four years with the club.

However, he spent the second half of the 2020-21 season at Hull and the entire 2021-22 season at former club Oxford.

His last game for Cardiff was against Leeds in an FA Cup third-round replay tie in January.

