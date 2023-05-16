The News understands the 27-year-old would definitely be interested in moving to Fratton Park upon the expiry of his Bluebirds contract next month.

And while the Blues would have to see off competition from a host of other clubs for the Northern Ireland international’s signature, there would be a genuine desire from the player to be part of a Pompey side that will hopefully be competing for promotion under John Mousinho next term.

Whyte and Mousinho have remained friends following two seasons together in the Oxford United dressing room.

The Blues head coach has already spoken of his admiration for the Belfast-born ace – who was initially linked with a move to PO4 earlier in May.

Now it’s believed the wide man would be happy to make Pompey his next port of call following stints at the U’s, Cardiff and Hull.

No formal dialogue has taken place between the player and the Blues, with Whyte currently on holiday following the conclusion of the Bluebirds’ season.

The 28-times capped Ulsterman is also in no rush to decide what the next chapter of his career looks like, with his young family’s happiness a priority in any decision still to be taken.

Northern Ireland international Gavin Whyte would be interested in a move to Pompey Picture: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

There’s a belief, too, that he’s good enough to continue operating at Championship level – along with a hunger to prove that following a frustrating second half of the season at Cardiff.

However, it’s understood those matters of importance could be fulfilled on the south coast and at Pompey, especially if Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes are provided the with additional financial tools expected to help the Blues end their seven-season stay in League One.

Posting on Instagram last week, Whyte said: ‘My time at Cardiff has now come to an end.

‘This has been a place where my family has called home for four years. To all the players, managers, staff and the fans that I have worked with throughout the years, thank you.

‘I wish I had more (of) a crack at it but hey! Thank you for letting me be a part of your team! I haven't been this excited in a while with football. I feel I have a lot more to give, I can't wait for my next challenge.’

No Pompey signings are expected to be announced until the transfer window officially opens on June 10, with 9-10 new arrivals anticipated.