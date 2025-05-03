Crystal Palace rising-star Hindolo Mustapha | Getty Images

‘He only does worldies, you know’ was the commentator’s remark when Hindolo Mustapha smashed home his second stunning strike of the evening for Crystal Palace under-21s against their Chelsea counterparts.

He’s not wrong. A look through his 10 Premier League 2 goals for the season so far shows the dynamic young attacking midfielder clearly has an eye for the spectacular.

Is it any wonder Pompey boss John Mousinho has been ‘in attendance’ for Crystal Palace under-21’s last few home games!

That was the obsevation made by one reporter at Friday night’s fixture between the two London clubs - the night before the Blues take on Hull City in their final game of the Championship season.

If Pompey hadn’t been safe, it’s fair to say Mousinho wouldn’t have had the freedom to go check out such a game on the eve of a key league game.

But with their second-tier status in the bag weeks ago and Pompey’s attention turning to next season and potential transfers, it’s clear their recruitment drive is well and truly up and running.

This week it was reported that rising-star Mustapha was someone who had caught his and sporting director Rich Hughes’ attention. London News Online reported that the Blues boss been to watch the 18-year-old in action and that there was an eagernes to land the already capped Sierre Leone international on a loan deal.

Now with Mousinho spotted again making another scouting trip to check out a player who has been on Palace’s books since the age of nine, it’s clear Pompey clearly like what they’ve been seeing.

‘Portsmouth boss John Mousinho is here at Sutton United tonight to watch Crystal Palace U21s vs Chelsea U21s,’ wrote football writer Bobby Manzi on X.

‘He’s been in attendance at the last few home games at Gander Green Lane. Hindolo Mustapha, who has been linked with the Championship side, scored #CPFC’s opener.’

Crystal Palace’s Hindolo Mustapha an ‘exciting talent’

John Mousinho. | Getty Images

Mustapha scored Palace’s opener in their 6-0 demolition of Chelsea, with the powerful teenager bursting forward before unleasing an unstoppable effort from long range that sailed into the roof of the net.

His second, which was as equally impressive and prompted the ‘worldie’ reference, came on 59 minutes with the midfielder firing home a volley from outside the Chelsea 18-yard box.

Mustapha’s double took his goals for the season to 10 from 22 Premier League 2 appearances this term.

It booked Palace a play in the play-offs semi-finals. Meanwhile, his overall performance on the night also prompted plenty of comment on social media.

@Jakebmcpfc wrote on X: ‘Amazing win against a good Chelsea team. Hindolo Mustapha looks great, hopefully see him near the first team next season especially with the experience he had training with the squad in Marbella. Exciting talent .’

@henryswainjourn commented: ‘I’ve said it for about two years now, Hindolo Mustapha has all the makings of a top, top player.’

‘That Hindolo Mustapha kid from Palace looks like a proper talent btw ,’ said @dsb14.

@ThePalaceWay remarked: ‘I am witnessing something special at Gander Green Lane. Hindolo Mustapha is SPECIAL. Meanwhile, @_joegresham added: ‘Only watched him a few times but never seen a youth player stand out as much as he does. Massive shame he didn’t get a loan in jan .’

Pompey are on the lookout for midfield reinforcements this summer, with both Freddie Potts and Isaac Hayden returning to parent clubs West Ham and Newcastle respectively once this season has been completed. Abdoulaye Kamara’s Fratton Park future is also in doubt - as his club captain Maron Pack’s suitability for a role in the engine room next season.

In terms of attacking midfielders, Adil Aouchiche will head back to Sunderland, while in his absence, Callum Lang is the Blues’ only main threat in that position.

