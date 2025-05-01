Transfer gossip: Portsmouth trail exciting Crystal Palace teen international

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey are reportedly eyeing a loan move for Crystal Palace’s rising starlet Hindolo Mustapha.

The Blues are said to be keen on the attacking midfielder, as they look to a summer of strengthening their squad after securing a place in the Championship this term.

The 18-year-old has already made the breakthrough for Sierra Leone, where he has been quick to make a mark at international level.

Mustapha was handed his first call-up last September, ahead of his country’s African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

A debut against Chad was followed up with his first international goal - an impressive effort against Zambia as he showcased impressive footwork and strength before rifling home an eye-catching finish.

Mustapha then grabbed an assist two minutes after coming off the bench in his side’s 4-1 defeat by Ivory Coast last October.

It’s an impressive graduation to the international stage for the talent, who has also captained his country at under-20 level.

PL2 nomination for Palace’s reported Pompey target

Mustapha was also nominated for the PL2 player of the month award in March, after two stunning goals - a lengthy solo run against Arsenal and powerful drive against Manchester City.

The suggestion is that blend of pace and physical strength has caught the attention of Pompey boss John Mousinho, according to London News Online, who has checked the player out in person.

Mustapha has now made 22 PL2 appearances for Palace, returning eight goals and four assists in that time. That follows on from 29 under-18 outings where the teenager has bagged four goals and 12 assists.

The player, who has been at Selhurst Park since under-nine level, signed his first professional contract with Palace at the start of 2024 and has played three times in the EFL Trophy - scoring in a 3-1 win at Gillingham last September.

Pompey have previously kept tabs on the Palace’s array of young talent and were keen on another young attacker in Jadan Raymond, with a deal explored in the past couple of transfer windows.

A move never got over the line with attentions turning elsewhere, however, and Raymond moving to Scottish side Queens Park on loan in the January window.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was another Palace attacking talent who interested Mousinho, though it quickly became apparent the former Charlton loanee was never a viable option. That became apparent when the 22-year-okd move to Sheffield United for a loan fee which could eventually reach a whopping £4m.

The names have already started emerging with regard to Pompey and the summer transfer window.

Northern Ireland starlet Tomas Galvin was linked with the Blues this week, though The News understands suggestions of interest for the player also linked with Charlton, Bolton and Wrexham is wide of the mark.

Pompey boss Mousinho is expecting another fairly busy summer of transfer activity at PO4, though the head coach doesn’t expect as many as the 13 signings seen in the past two summer windows.