The Blues boss said he was already well-stocked in that area of the pitch as he welcomed back Joe Morrell to full training following a hernia operation.
The AFC Wimbledon and Charlton midfielders were linked with moves for Fratton Park over the weekend.
Sun journalist Alan Nixon claimed Pompey were keen on the duo as they look to complete their summer transfer window business.
Most Popular
-
1
'I don't think I realised how much it would mean': ex-Cardiff City and Bristol City man's Portsmouth admission as he chases winning Fratton feeling after homecoming
-
2
Former Portsmouth, Sunderland and Millwall ace Aiden O'Brien suffers setback as frustrating start to life at Shrewsbury continues
-
3
Danny Cowley makes Portsmouth team selection admission following Cheltenham win - and gives honest assessment of current squad amid early-season promotion hopes
-
4
The role ex-Leicester City, Birmingham City and Charlton Athletic man wants to maintain at Portsmouth after guiding city's young gems at Reading
-
5
How golden boot odds have shifted for Portsmouth, Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle, Bristol Rovers and Peterborough United front men after start to season
A Portsmouth supporter, McCormick has tipped for a move to Fratton Park last summer following his release from Chelsea.
He opted for a switch to Plough Lough, though, where he has scored eight goals in 54 appearances.
Meanwhile, Gilbey is available having not been used by new Addicks boss Ben Garner in League One this season.
He was not in the Charlton squad for their defeat at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, meaning he remains on 66 appearances and six goals for the south London side since his move from MK Dons in 2020.
At present, Cowley is keen to offload rather than add to his midfield ranks, with offers on the table for Ryan Tunnicliffe.
And with Morrell – who hasn’t featured for the Blues since their pre-season warm-weather training camp in Spain – back to compete with Marlon Pack, Louis Thompson, Tom Lowery and Jay Mingi for a place in the Pompey engine room, the manager confirmed midfield was not an area he was concerned about.
When asked if reports regarding McCormick and Gilbey were true, Cowley said: ‘No, they’re both players that we know, but it’s not an area we’re looking to add to.
‘I think we are well stocked in that position, we’ve got very good competition for places.
‘Joe Morrell trained fully with the group today, which is a real plus.
‘It will be great to have him back and with the addition of Jay Mingi, I think we are in a good position in the middle of the pitch.’
Morrell’s return will come as a welcome boost with the Blues continuing to play Saturdays and Tuesdays for the rest of August.
But it’s unlikely the 25-year-old will be included in the squad for tomorrow night’s game against Cambridge United.