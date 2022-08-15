Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues boss said he was already well-stocked in that area of the pitch as he welcomed back Joe Morrell to full training following a hernia operation.

Sun journalist Alan Nixon claimed Pompey were keen on the duo as they look to complete their summer transfer window business.

Alex Gilbey was linked with a move to Pompey at the weekend. Picture: Harry Trump/Getty Images

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He opted for a switch to Plough Lough, though, where he has scored eight goals in 54 appearances.

Meanwhile, Gilbey is available having not been used by new Addicks boss Ben Garner in League One this season.

He was not in the Charlton squad for their defeat at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, meaning he remains on 66 appearances and six goals for the south London side since his move from MK Dons in 2020.

At present, Cowley is keen to offload rather than add to his midfield ranks, with offers on the table for Ryan Tunnicliffe.

And with Morrell – who hasn’t featured for the Blues since their pre-season warm-weather training camp in Spain – back to compete with Marlon Pack, Louis Thompson, Tom Lowery and Jay Mingi for a place in the Pompey engine room, the manager confirmed midfield was not an area he was concerned about.

When asked if reports regarding McCormick and Gilbey were true, Cowley said: ‘No, they’re both players that we know, but it’s not an area we’re looking to add to.

‘I think we are well stocked in that position, we’ve got very good competition for places.

‘Joe Morrell trained fully with the group today, which is a real plus.

‘It will be great to have him back and with the addition of Jay Mingi, I think we are in a good position in the middle of the pitch.’

Morrell’s return will come as a welcome boost with the Blues continuing to play Saturdays and Tuesdays for the rest of August.