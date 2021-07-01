Gavin Bazunu has joined Pompey on a season-long loan from Manchester City. Picture: Portsmouth FC

The 19-year-old has arrived from Premier League champions Manchester City, after spending last season on loan at Rochdale.

He’s highly-regarded at the Etihad, after being snapped up from League of Ireland outfit Shamrock Rovers as a 17-year-old in 2019.

And Bazunu is rated just as highly by Republic of Ireland international manager Stephen Kenny, with the stopper making his international debut in March.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three further international appearances have followed since as the teenager continues to make a huge impression.

Now it seems Cowley has signed up as a fully-fledged member of the Bazunu fan club, with the Blues head coach claiming he’s right up there with the best young keepers on the continent.

Welcoming him to Fratton Park, the Pompey head coach said: ‘We’re delighted to sign Gavin, who we believe is one of the best young goalkeepers in Europe.

‘His presence comes from his speed around the box, how well he covers his area and the fact he’s incredibly brave.

‘He has outstanding distribution and will have benefitted tremendously from his loan spell with Rochdale.

‘Last season he was probably the busiest keeper in League One – he made the most saves in the division.

‘We had to work really hard to make this deal happen as there was also interest from the Championship.

‘But we presented to the Manchester City goalkeeping coach and are delighted to make the move possible because he fits our game idea and the way we want the team to play.’

With Craig MacGillivray now at Charlton, Bazunu will compete with Alex Bass for the No1 jersey at PO4.

Cowley added both stoppers, along with the Blues. will benefit from the competition.

‘We’ve now got two fantastic young players fighting for the number one spot and I think they can help each other progress,’ said Cowley.

‘It’s the type of competition that we’re striving for in all areas of the pitch.’