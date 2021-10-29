Portsmouth transfer news: Danny Cowley provides hint on what to expect in January window

Although there are at least 13 fixtures to be played between now and the new year, the Blues boss has outlined his hopes for any squad tinkering - with flexibility at the forefront of his mind.

Evidence of this approach has already been seen this term, with summer signings Shaun Williams, Mahlon Romeo, Kieron Freeman and Ryan Tunnicliffe all operating in various roles for their new side.

And with the ever-changing challenges League One football throws up, Cowley revealed how having versatility within his ranks is the best way to combat the tests put in front of him.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SEE ALSO: Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony delivers Portsmouth verdict and offers frank solution to current predicament

The former Lincoln manager oversaw seismic changes on the south coast in the summer, with 15 new arrivals ushering in a new era at Fratton Park.

But there is evidence that the club will do further business in the winter as they look to enhance their capabilities in the division.

And Cowley revealed adaptability will be high up his wanted list when it comes to identifying possible new recruits.

Pompey manager Danny Cowley has hinted at the club's approach to January transfers ahead of its opening. Picture: Daniel Chesterton

Speaking to The News, he said: ‘You want to try to recruit a squad that can cope with all of the different challenges and it’s a great league because of all of those different challenges.

‘Sometimes in the Premier League or the Championship a lot of the challenges are quite similar week-to-week as a lot of the teams play in a similar style and a similar way.

‘In League One, the difference between the teams in terms of style can be night and day and as a consequence there are a number of different questions that we get asked from game-to-game.

‘Ultimately, if you can have a real balance within your squad then you have the versatility and flexibility to adapt according to the changes.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron