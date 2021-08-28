Portsmouth transfer news: Danny Cowley provides update on Miguel Azeez pursuit and makes Mahlon Romeo confession

The Pompey boss also conceded that he was waiting for developments on a season-long loan move for Arsenal youngster Miguel Azeez, with The News understanding that the 18-year-old underwent a Blues medical on Friday.

Cowley is desperate to add to his ranks before Tuesday’s 11pm transfer window deadline.

Two or three new additions are being sought to boost his side’s hopes of a concerted promotion push, with a right-sided defender, a creative midfielder and a striker all on the Pompey head coach’s wanted list.

Millwall defender Mahlon Romeo Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

Right-back Callum Johnson’s loan move to Fleetwood on Friday will help Cowley free up extra room in his transfer budget in order to pursue players in those departments.

And that additional financial power would go along way in facilitating a move for Romeo, who was not included in the Millwall squad for their Championship victory against Blackpool today and is a player the Blues are keen on.

Yet, according to Cowley, the 25-year-old – who has a stack of Championship experience with the Lions following his move from Gillingham in 2015 – could still be out of the Blues’ reach as funds remain tight.

When asked about him being a potential replacement for Johnson, Cowley told The News: ‘He’s a good player.

‘If there’s some money you’re willing to give we won’t be able to sign players of his quality. No chance.’

A loan move for Azeez is still to be completed, despite progress at the tail end of last week.

His arrival would represent Pompey’s 14th new signing of the summer.

But with just three days before the transfer window slams shut, Cowley was remaining tight-lipped on how that deal was developing.

When asked if a deal for Azeez was imminent, a cautious Cowley replied: ‘No, no.

‘He’s a player we’re aware of and know but we have to wait and see how it will all unfold

‘For us it’s not to talk about a player that’s at another club. We’re respectful to the other club involved.

