The News has been told the League Two side have made contact with the Blues regarding the 30-year-old, who is yet to feature for Danny Cowley’s side this season.

But according to the Donny boss, their interest is not ‘major’, with the former Sheffield United and Derby player’s current salary at Fratton Park an apparent stumbling block.

As a result, at this moment, it seems Freeman’s agent has more enthusiasm for the move than McSheffrey.

When asked by the Doncaster Free Press about the situation, the Keepmoat Stadium man said: ‘There’s no major interest. His agent calls me quite often to see if we could probably take him.

‘He’s a good player but ultimately a good player on a lot of money at Portsmouth, so we’ve got to prioritise where we put it (transfer funds).’

It’s a situation similar to the one that saw Donny linked with John Marquis last January – with Doncaster eventually priced out of a move.

Despite his misgivings, McShreffrey failed to rule out a move for Freeman, though, before the transfer window closes on September 1.

He added: ‘There’s been a couple of conversations.

‘It’s people that want to come and play for us. There’s people ringing me asking "do you want to do something? Can you do this? Can you do that?”.

‘It’s a good sign that they want to come and play for us. I’ll have a chat with the hierarchy this week and see what they feel we need to do and if there’s things we can do.’

Freeman finds himself down the pecking order at Fratton Park following the summer arrivals of Joe Rafferty and Zak Swanson.

A free-agent signing last summer, the full-back has featured in just two match-day squads this term without being called upon.

He made 24 appearances last season and provided three goal assists.

Hull City, Mansfield Town, Leyton Orient, Swindon Town and Burton Albion have all also been linked with Freeman during this transfer window.