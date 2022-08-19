Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Doncaster Rovers are the frontrunners to land defender Kieron Freeman, who is also deemed surplus to requirements at Fratton Park.

Both League Two clubs have been in contact with the Blues in recent days and lodged official offers.

Pompey are looking nominal fees for the pair – and are taking seriously the bids that have been presented to them.

However, with both players attracting plenty of interest this summer – Tunnicliffe, in particular, has multiple offers on the table – the final decision will come down to the individual.

Both are expected to leave the Blues before the end of the transfer window, though, with game time a priority.

So far, only Tunnicliffe has featured for Danny Cowley this season.

He made a cameo appearance from the bench for Pompey’s opening-day draw at Sheffield Wednesday.

Pompey midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe

But the former Luton man has not been involved since, with the 29-year-old having hamstring problems following his 89th-minute appearance as a substitute.

Freeman was named on the bench for the games against Lincoln and Cardiff, without being called upon, but hasn’t been involved in the Blues’ other three matches to date.

That trend is likely to continue for the visit of Bristol Rovers on Saturday, paving the way further for the duo to leave and giving both Wimbledon and Doncaster encouragement that deals can be done.

When asked about the latest developments, Cowley said: ‘I think there’s been growing interest in both Kieron Freeman and Ryan Tunnicliffe, but where we are with it I’m not quite sure. That’s gone to the powers above.

Pompey defender Kieron Freeman is interesting Doncaster Rovers

‘For us, in a three-game week, it’s very much to concentrate on what’s in front of us – and that the games.

‘We pour all our energy into trying to be the best we can.’

‘I think there was been one more (bid) for Ryan Tunnicliffe.

‘Both players are really good players, and have had fantastic careers above this level so it’s no surprise that there’s interest in both.’

Wimbledon’s interest in Tunnicliffe stems from Bristol Rovers’ pursuit of Luke McCormick – a player previously linked with Pompey, but one Cowley is not interested in.

The likes of Hull City, Mansfield Town, Leyton Orient, Swindon Town and Burton Albion have all been linked with Freeman, with The News understanding that Doncaster lodged a bid on Tuesday.