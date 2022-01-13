But according to the new Donny boss, the former Wigan man looks set snub a move to the Keepmoat to stay at Fratton Park for the time being.

Jacobs’ future on the south coast has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks as manager Danny Cowley looks to free up space in his squad and budget to carry out a mid-season revamp of his options.

It’s talk that refuses to go away after the 30-year-old was given permission to join Ipswich in the summer – only for the Tractor Boys to withdraw their offer at the 11th hour.

Meanwhile, his lack of starts in League One this term hasn’t helped his cause as Jacobs remains on the fringes of the Blues first team.

That has all pointed to a January departure with Cowley’s blessing.

However, despite ‘a couple of good chats’ with McSheffrey, it appears the winger is set to remain at PO4 for now.

Speaking to the Doncaster Free Press, the Rovers manager said: ‘I had a couple of really good chats with Michael.

Pompey forward Michael Jacobs

‘He’s not in a position to commit yet and he doesn’t want to leave Portsmouth yet.

‘He’s been getting some minutes, albeit in the Papa John’s Trophy, and he’s been coming on in the league. He scored the other night.

‘I think he just feels he does want to leave eventually, but just not yet.’

Jacobs have been involved in 10 of the Blues’ past 12 games, scoring three goals in the process.

His talent isn’t lost on the Fratton faithful who know he brings something different to a Pompey attack that often lacks creativity and goals – hence Cowley’s determination to bring in a new striker.

And it seems that renewed faith in him could be playing a part in his preference to remain at Fratton Park until his contract expires at the end of the season.

McSheffrey added: ‘They’re playing him and involving him but they’re lacking numbers at the minute.

‘He probably will leave there eventually but it depends when and where.

‘He’s backing himself to have a run in the team or have good options or stay there until the summer and be available on a free.

‘He’s weighing up his options.

‘We were in a position where we’ve had a couple of good conversations with him.

‘There was something on the table for him which he could think about and digest.