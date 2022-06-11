But fans hoping for news of a breakthrough in negotiations will be disappointed, with the out-of-contract forward admitting the current impasse continues.

O’Brien gave a brief insight into his current situation while appearing on the latest Irish Abroad podcast.

He remains the only player to be offered a new deal by the Blues yet to extend his stay.

The contract remains on the table, with Danny Cowley telling The News last month that the offer falls ‘within the finances that we have available’.

However, the Pompey boss also confessed that O’Brien has other offers to consider.

It’s quite clear that some sort of compromise has to be reached in order for the 28-year-old to extend his sixth-month spell on the south coast and to add to his five goals in 17 appearances stats he recorded following his move from Sunderland in January.

Whether that happens remains to be seen, though, with O’Brien admitting that alignment is yet to happen.

When asked about next season, O’Brien said: ‘I can’t answer that right now because everything is up in the air.

I’ll have to wait and see.

‘I’ve got a few… my agent and I spoke and we know what we want to do.

‘It’s just whether things align really.’

O’Brien has placed on record his desire to stay at Pompey.

He told The News at the beginning of May that remaining with the Blues was his number one goal.

‘Pompey is my priority. I love it here, absolutely love it here,’ he said.

‘I’ve hit the ground running, the fans have taken to me, the players have been ledge, the manager and staff have been really good to me.

‘I don’t want to up and leave, I want to keep going, but that needs to be done with my agent and the board.’

It’s quite obvious the affection the former Millwall man has for the club.

And it appears that fondness remains as he recalled how he was welcomed into the Pompey fold upon his arrival from the Black Cats.

He told the Irish Abroad podcast: ‘I knew a good five or six lads who were already there so it was an easy fit for me.

‘Also, the boys were all very, very warm for when I first came, they were just really nice people in general and it was just an easy, easy experience for me to go in there and just fit straight in because they made me so welcome.