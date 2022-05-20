Portsmouth transfer news: Pompey make decision on former Sunderland and Millwall forward Aiden O'Brien

The Blues have tabled the Irishman fresh terms, with the forward’s existing Fratton Park contract set to expire.

However, manager Danny Cowley is wary the former Sunderland man could get better offers elsewhere following an impressive second half of the season on the south coast.

O’Brien joined Pompey on a short-term deal in January, ending an 18-month stay at the Stadium of Light.

He made an immediate impact, scoring with his Fratton Park first touch after coming on as an 80th-minute substitute against Doncaster Rovers.

And the forward quickly established himself as a firm fans’ favourite as he netted five goals in his 17 appearances for his new side.

Upon the season’s conclusion, O’Brien stressed his desire to remain with the Blues beyond the campaign.

Aiden O'Brien joined Pompey from Sunderland in January

With the Blues having 12 players out of contract, they have already shown their hand by activating the options they had on Marcus Harness, Louis Thompson, Jay Mingi and Jayden Reid.

Offers have also been made to Michael Jacobs, Sean Raggett and Reeco Hackett, with Shaun Williams, Callum Johnson and Paul Downing all expected to leave on free transfers.

It’s remains to be seen what decision will be made with keeper Ollie Webber.

Now O’Brien has been added to the list of players the Blues want to keep.

That offer sits within the working parameters of Pompey’s budget.

And with that in mind, Cowley is mindful that the player could easily be lured elsewhere, with other clubs also actively chasing the 28-year-old.

The Blues manager said: ‘He (O’Brien) made an instant impact, with the players, staff and supporters.

‘Sometimes players are a good fit and Aiden fits towards that.

‘We made him an offer but we’re also respectful that he did well.

‘As a consequence he has other offers to consider.

‘For us, unfortunately, we can only value them within the finances that we have available. That’s the reality.’

Pompey currently have no senior strikers on their books.

The final day of the season saw loanees George Hirst and Tyler Walker return to their parent clubs.

Meanwhile, O’Brien is a free agent as he ponders his next month.

Cowley wants four forwards in his ranks ahead of next season, with Hirst’s return a priority.

Notts County’s Kyle Wootton is also high up a list of targets.

Yet Cowley warned the Blues retain a need to be careful financially once the transfer window opens on June 10.