Portsmouth transfer news: Haji Mnoga completes loan move to kick-start series of departures as Ellis Harrison closes in on Fleetwood and Norwich loanee Gassan Ahadme exit talks progress
Haji Mnoga has completed his anticipated switch to National League Weymouth.
The 19-year-old has moved to the Terras on a youth loan until the end of the season.
That means the versatile defender can be recalled by Pompey boss Danny Cowley at any time during his latest stint away from Fratton Park.
The Blues were keen to get Mnoga’s immediate future sorted after they recalled him early from his loan spell at Bromley over the first half of the season.
The teenager moved to the Ravens in the summer in a bid to gain the first-team experience he needs, after signing a long-term contract extension at PO4.
However, the move turned into a nightmare, with Mnoga making only seven appearances and failing to complete a full 90 minutes under manager Andy Woodman.
The Blues academy graduate was also sent off during Bromley’s FA Cup defeat at the hands of Rotherham in November – just six minutes after coming on as a half-time substitute.
Yet now he has been offered the chance to resurrect his season at the Bob Lucas Stadium, where former Hawks midfielder Brian Stock is in charge.
He will also link up with Pompey’s former head of academy coaching, Sean O’Driscoll, who joined Weymouth last month following his decision to part ways with the Fratton Park outfit.
Mnoga’s defensive qualities will come in handy at the Terras, who are currently 21st in the National League with a goal difference on -18.
They are also six league games without a win as they prepare to host Southend today.
It is understood the Portsmouth-born ace could make his debut against the Shrimpers.
Mnoga could kick-start a number of Pompey departures in the coming days, with Ellis Harrison expected to complete a move to Fleetwood and Norwich loan Gassan Ahadme in talks with a number of League One and Two clubs.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
Get 30 per cent off our sport subscription, which gives readers unlimited access to all our sports coverage for just 9p a day, by using the promo code JanSports30. The deal expires at midnight on January 31.