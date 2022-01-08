The 19-year-old has moved to the Terras on a youth loan until the end of the season.

That means the versatile defender can be recalled by Pompey boss Danny Cowley at any time during his latest stint away from Fratton Park.

The Blues were keen to get Mnoga’s immediate future sorted after they recalled him early from his loan spell at Bromley over the first half of the season.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teenager moved to the Ravens in the summer in a bid to gain the first-team experience he needs, after signing a long-term contract extension at PO4.

However, the move turned into a nightmare, with Mnoga making only seven appearances and failing to complete a full 90 minutes under manager Andy Woodman.

The Blues academy graduate was also sent off during Bromley’s FA Cup defeat at the hands of Rotherham in November – just six minutes after coming on as a half-time substitute.

Yet now he has been offered the chance to resurrect his season at the Bob Lucas Stadium, where former Hawks midfielder Brian Stock is in charge.

Pompey defender Haji Mnoga

He will also link up with Pompey’s former head of academy coaching, Sean O’Driscoll, who joined Weymouth last month following his decision to part ways with the Fratton Park outfit.

Mnoga’s defensive qualities will come in handy at the Terras, who are currently 21st in the National League with a goal difference on -18.

They are also six league games without a win as they prepare to host Southend today.

It is understood the Portsmouth-born ace could make his debut against the Shrimpers.

Mnoga could kick-start a number of Pompey departures in the coming days, with Ellis Harrison expected to complete a move to Fleetwood and Norwich loan Gassan Ahadme in talks with a number of League One and Two clubs.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron