It’s understood the 19-year-old has held talks with the Terras over a switch until the end of the season as Danny Cowley looks to find the right club that will aid his development.

Mnoga spent the first half of the season on loan at Bromley, after penning a new deal at Fratton Park.

However, his spell at the Ravens turned into a nightmare, with the defender making only seven appearances and failing to complete a full 90 minutes under manager Andy Woodman.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues academy graduate was also sent off during Bromley’s FA Cup defeat at the hands of Rotherham in November – just six minutes after coming on as a half-time substitute – and was last month recalled early from his Hayes Lane stint by Cowley.

Yet he is being offered a chance to resurrect his season at the Bob Lucas Stadium, where former Hawks midfielder Brian Stock is in charge.

He will also link up with Pompey’s former head of academy coaching, Sean O’Driscoll, who joined Weymouth last month following his decision to part ways with the Fratton Park outfit.

Mnoga’s defensive qualities will come in handy at the Terras, who are currently 21st in the National League with a goal difference on -18.

Pompey youngster Haji Mnoga

They are also six league games without a win as they prepare to host Southend on Saturday.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron