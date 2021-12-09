Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley provides Haji Mnoga update that will surprise few after his Bromley nightmare

The Blues youngster has endured a nightmare spell with the non-league Ravens during the first half of the season, making just seven appearances in total.

Now the club have taken the decision to bring him back to Fratton Park a month before his temporary contract was scheduled to end.

After signing a bumper new Pompey deal in the summer, Mnoga was expected to gain valuable game time with Andy Woodman’s side and some much-needed experience before settling back at PO4.

But it hasn’t exactly worked out that way, with the defender often being overlooked at Hayes Lane.

The 19-year-old has been omitted from Bromley’s match-day team on 10 occasions so far this term.

Meanwhile, on his last appearance – against Rotherham in the FA Cup on November 6 – Mnoga was sent off for a reckless challenge on Chiedozie Ogbene.s

The Blues academy graduate has continued to train with Pompey throughout his loan spell and ha been eligible to feature in both the Papa John’s Trophy and Hampshire Senior Cup.

Danny Cowley has revealed that he doesn’t anticipate Haji Mnoga playing for Bromley again. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

But Cowley revealed it’s unlikely he’ll be making the return to to Bromley before his loan officially comes to an end next month.

He told The News: ‘Haji is now back with us and training.

‘His loan doesn’t end until January, so he can’t play for us unless it is in the Papa John’s Trophy or Hampshire Senior Cup - which are bounce games.

‘But we don’t anticipate him playing again for Bromley.’

In contrast, Mnoga’s Fratton Park team-mate, Jay Mingi, has flourished during his loan spell at fellow non-leaguers Maidenhead.

The 21-year-old was immediately sent to the National League outfit after putting pen to paper on a Pompey deal in September.

The former Charlton midfielder is unlikely to return to Fratton early.

But with his loan also ending next month, Cowley has hinted towards both youngsters’ futures.

The manager continued: ‘I think for us it’s to be aware of the situation and try to make the best decision for their development.

‘I would certainly only bring them back if I think they’re going to play regularly in our first team, because this season we’ve targeted, for their progress, to make sure they play regularly.

‘Our aim going into the season was for them to get 35 senior appearances under their belt which would be brilliant for their development.’