The Blues were linked with the 26-year-old this week as their search for a right-sided wide man continues.
That hunt is set to see them land Blackpool winger Owen Dale on loan, while Pompey also remain keen to sign another young forward on a permanent basis.
But before a deal for Dale emerged, Ward’s name was put forward as a possible option – a rumour that was quickly dismissed by MacAnthony, who said there was ‘no chance’ of a move to Fratton Park happening.
Now Cowley has backed that stance up and denied any interest in a player he had on loan at Lincoln over the second half of the 2016-17 season.
When asked about Ward by The News, he said: ‘Joe is a player we know well because we had him on loan when we were at Lincoln in the National League.
‘He’s a Chelmsford kid, he lived round the corner from where we used to live in Great Baddow.
‘He’s a great kid but I wouldn’t believe what you’ve read.
‘If you did, then we’d have about 100 players by now.’
Ward has spent the past four-and-a-half years at the Weston Homes Stadium, racking up 188 appearances for the club.
He was named among the substitutes for Peterborough as they kicked off the new season with a 3-2 victory at Cheltenham at the weekend.
Coming on as a half-time substitute, though, he set up two goals as Grant McCann’s side came from 2-0 down to win at Whaddon Road.