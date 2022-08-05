Portsmouth transfer news: How Danny Cowley responded to reports linking him with Peterborough winger Joe Ward after Darragh MacAnthony's verdict was revealed

Danny Cowley has joined Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony in rubbishing claims Pompey are interested in winger Joe Ward.

By Mark McMahon
Friday, 5th August 2022, 11:45 am

The Blues were linked with the 26-year-old this week as their search for a right-sided wide man continues.

That hunt is set to see them land Blackpool winger Owen Dale on loan, while Pompey also remain keen to sign another young forward on a permanent basis.

But before a deal for Dale emerged, Ward’s name was put forward as a possible option – a rumour that was quickly dismissed by MacAnthony, who said there was ‘no chance’ of a move to Fratton Park happening.

Now Cowley has backed that stance up and denied any interest in a player he had on loan at Lincoln over the second half of the 2016-17 season.

When asked about Ward by The News, he said: ‘Joe is a player we know well because we had him on loan when we were at Lincoln in the National League.

‘He’s a Chelmsford kid, he lived round the corner from where we used to live in Great Baddow.

‘He’s a great kid but I wouldn’t believe what you’ve read.

Pompey-linked Peterborough winger Joe Ward Picture: Harriet Lander/Getty Images

‘If you did, then we’d have about 100 players by now.’

Ward has spent the past four-and-a-half years at the Weston Homes Stadium, racking up 188 appearances for the club.

He was named among the substitutes for Peterborough as they kicked off the new season with a 3-2 victory at Cheltenham at the weekend.

Coming on as a half-time substitute, though, he set up two goals as Grant McCann’s side came from 2-0 down to win at Whaddon Road.

