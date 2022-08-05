The Blues were linked with the 26-year-old this week as their search for a right-sided wide man continues.

But before a deal for Dale emerged, Ward’s name was put forward as a possible option – a rumour that was quickly dismissed by MacAnthony, who said there was ‘no chance’ of a move to Fratton Park happening.

Now Cowley has backed that stance up and denied any interest in a player he had on loan at Lincoln over the second half of the 2016-17 season.

When asked about Ward by The News, he said: ‘Joe is a player we know well because we had him on loan when we were at Lincoln in the National League.

‘He’s a Chelmsford kid, he lived round the corner from where we used to live in Great Baddow.

‘He’s a great kid but I wouldn’t believe what you’ve read.

Pompey-linked Peterborough winger Joe Ward Picture: Harriet Lander/Getty Images

‘If you did, then we’d have about 100 players by now.’

Ward has spent the past four-and-a-half years at the Weston Homes Stadium, racking up 188 appearances for the club.

He was named among the substitutes for Peterborough as they kicked off the new season with a 3-2 victory at Cheltenham at the weekend.