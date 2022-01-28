Portsmouth transfer news: Lee Brown completes permanent move to AFC Wimbledon

The left-back has completed the formalities of his permanent move to AFC Wimbledon on a free transfer and signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at Plough Lane.

He’ll be available for the Dons’ home game against Shrewsbury on Saturday and represents manager Mark Robinson’s third signing of the January transfer window.

Brown is the seventh senior player to leave Fratton Park this month, following Ellis Harrison, Paul Downing, John Marquis, Gassan Ahadme, Miguel Azeez and Alex Bass (loan) through the exit.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In return, manager Danny Cowley has added four new recruits to his squad – loan duo Hayden Carter and Tyler Walker, along with permanent additions Ollie Webber and Denver Hume.

Former Sunderland defender Hume is seen as Brown’s long-term successor at PO4, having moved from the Black Cats for a fee in the region of £200,000 this week.

The 31-year-old spent three-and-a-half years at Pompey following his move on a free transfer from Bristol Rovers in 2018.

He made 131 appearances for the Blues, scoring six times.

Lee Brown has left Pompey to join League One rivals AFC Wimbledon

Brown’s last outing for the club came against new employers Wimbledon on January 18 – a game that finished goalless.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron