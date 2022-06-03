Reports emerging from Blackburn on Friday suggest that captain and fellow central defender Darragh Lenihan is poised to leave the club after turning down the offer of a new deal.

And with Jan Paul van Hecke already back at Brighton following his loan spell at Ewood Park, Rovers all of a sudden find themselves short in a key area.

Another setback in the Blues’ chase of Carter, who impressed over the second half last season on the south coast, could come if Ryan Nyambe fails to extend his time at the Championship side.

Like Lenihan, the right-back – who can also operate at centre-back – has been offered fresh terms as he enters the final weeks of his contract.

The Namibia international’s representatives have recently returned to the negotiating table after the player initially looked like he was set to end his eight-year stay at the club.

But until an agreement is reached, there’s a nervousness about his future, with the player allowed to talk to other clubs.

Former Pompey loanee Hayden Carter has returned to parent club Blackburn Rovers

If, as expected, 28-year-old Lenihan leaves – with a host of Championship clubs reportedly in the hunt for the Republic of Ireland international – Carter will be one of just three contracted centre-backs left at Rovers.

Under former boss Tony Mowbray, the club liked to have four options available as they alternated between a back four and three at the back, with Nyambe also providing cover.

Mowbray’s departure and Rovers’ subsequent search for a new manager is believed to have played a part in Lenihan’s decision.

The vacant manager’s job at Ewood Park also puts any potential move for Carter – who can also play at full-back – on the back burner, with whoever is appointed likely to want to assess his squad in full before making any decision.