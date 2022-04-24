The 26-year-old defender has acquired a host of admirers following his performances for the Robins.
And with his contract at Cheltenham set to expire at the end of the season, he is set for a fresh challenge after turning down the offer of a new deal.
Boyle will be not be short of offers, with Huddersfield, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston all joining the Blues in running the rule over the left-footed centre-back.
Pompey – whose interest emerged in January – are not short of options on the left-hand side of defence and boss Danny Cowley has admitted his focus could be on adding a right-footed centre-back to his ranks this summer – especially as Hayden Carter will return to parent club Blackburn once this term has finished.
He also hinted the former Kilmarnock ace is the type of player he needs to be aware of when they become available – putting the Blues firmly in the mix when it comes to Boyle.
But, no matter where the Robins skipper choses to play his football next season, current manager Duff believes the player is deserving of the opportunity after 194 appearances and 26 goals for his side over five-and-a-half years.
Speaking to Gloucestershire Live, the Cheltenham manager said: ‘He’s been great all season and if he goes, he deserves his move.
‘I don’t think anyone can begrudge him his move for the service he’s given to the football club and the way he’s been around the place.
‘I’ve not really had a conversation with him for a couple of months because he made it quite clear he didn’t want to sign it, no problem.’