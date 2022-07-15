The Blues boss has clarity on what he can and can’t do when it comes to his club’s financial clout in the transfer market.

And he admits he’s working within those parameters as he continues his bid to strengthen his squad.

Over the past week, Cowley has been linked with moves for Accrington front man Colby Bishop and Ipswich forward Joe Pigott as efforts are made to bolster a real weak spot in the Pompey ranks.

Meanwhile, former loanee George Hirst also remains high on the head coach’s wanted list as he targets three strikers before the close of the transfer window.

Given the trio’s track record at League One level, they’ll hardly come cheap – irrespective if they are loan or permanent deals.

But the fact the Blues are targeting such players – along with the signing of Marlon Pack – provides a good indication of the budget Cowley has at his disposal.

And it could reassure fans that affordability under the owners’ self-sustainability model might not be the overriding factor in the pace of the Blues’ summer recruitment.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley Picture: Rogan/Fever Pitch

When asked specifically by The News if Pompey’s targets fell within the finances available to him, Cowley responded: ‘I think every club will have their parameters and we have clarity about what we can and can’t do.’

Cowley also reaffirmed his and the club’s commitment to bringing in up-and-coming players who will add value and quality in the long term.

Two of his signings to date – Pack (31) and Joe Rafferty (28) – hardly fit into that category, while Pigott is also in his late 20s.

Nevertheless, they have invested in 20-year-old right-back Zak Swanson. Meanwhile, loanee keeper Josh Griffiths is also a similar age.

And with the backing of club chairman Michael Eisner, Cowley said youth remained central to his transfer strategy.

He added: ‘You look at Michael Eisner’s career at Disney, he had a lot of success with young people.

‘If you look at the young people in the films his company made, there would have been a lot of young actors who have went on to have outstanding careers.