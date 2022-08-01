Portsmouth transfer news: Sunderland winger Jack Diamond not on Danny Cowley's wanted list

Sunderland winger Jack Diamond Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

The Pompey boss has denied holding an interest in the 22-year-old as he bids to find a replacement for Marcus Harness.

Last week Diamond’s name cropped up in reports as Cowley weighs up his options for the vacant right-wing role.

The Blues are hoping to add to their ranks in that position before Saturday’s visit of Lincoln to Fratton Park, with Ronan Curtis and substitute Reeco Hackett featuring there during the season-opener against Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.

But, according to Cowley, the Black Cats youngster is not someone he is actively tracking, despite Diamond making an impression during his loan spell at Harrogate last term.

Indeed, the Sunderland academy product scored the winner for the League Two side when they dumped Pompey out of the FA Cup.

When asked about the forward by BBC Radio Solent, Cowley admitted he was not looking to make Diamond his 10th new addition of the transfer window.

He said: ‘Jack’s a player we know well.

‘He ruined our FA Cup involvement last year with a very good performance against us.

‘He’s obviously a Sunderland boy who’s come through the academy there.

‘He’s a good player, but for us, no, we have clarity about what we would like to bring in and we’re working hard to achieve that.’

Diamond was not involved in Sunderland’s Championship opener against Coventry on Sunday.