Strong Championship interest in the American has emerged, delivering Danny Cowley’s receding chances of landing the right-sided midfielder another setback.

One of those clubs is believed to be Preston, although, according to the Northern Echo, their interest is at a formative stage.

However, the same outlet claims Swansea’s interest in the 26-year-old is a lot more advanced and that Russell Martin’s side are confident they can outbid Sunderland’s attempts to retain their academy product.

The Black Cats have offered Gooch a new deal to remain at the Stadium of Light and remain in talks as his current contract reaches its expiry date at the end of the month.

That was the first blow to Pompey’s hopes of landing a player who can play on the wing and at full-back.

Now it seems other, more concerning hurdles, have been placed in the way – forcing the Blues to re-examine their options as they look to bolster their options down the right.

Wales Online have also confirmed Swansea’s determination to land Gooch.

Sunderland's Lynden Gooch is a wanted man this summer

They, too, report that the Swans are ready to swoop in an attempt to snatch the player from Sunderland’s grasp – delivering Pompey a blow in the process.

They add that Gooch is open to a move to south Wales, while the chance to play under Martin is believed to have them leading the race for his signature.

Such talk casts further doubt on Swansea’s interest in Marcus Harness, with the Blues initially bracing themselves for interest in their winger following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.

However, The News understands that their keenness had cooled before their determination to land Gooch emerged.

Cowley had admitted he wants to retain Harness’ services, but knows the player could walk away for nothing when his latest Fratton Park contract expires next summer.

Any potential sale in that department would also boost his funds for the latest squad reshuffle at PO4.