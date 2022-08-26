Portsmouth transfer news: what Doncaster Rovers are hoping for in order to complete deal for former Sheffield United and Swindon defender Kieron Freeman who is free to leave Fratton Park
Doncaster Rovers want Pompey to contribute to Kieron Freeman’s salary in order for them to get a deal done for the defender.
Donny boss Gary McSheffrey has admitted the 30-year-old’s current Fratton Park terms are not something they are prepared to stretched to.
And the only way their interest can proceed is through the Blues agreeing to supplement the full-back’s wages.
Such a request suggests a loan move is the route the League Two side are hoping to go down in order to bring in the former Sheffield United and Derby player to the Keepmoat Stadium.
With less than a week remaining in the transfer window, it’s not clear whether that is something the Blues would entertain.
On Thursday, manager Danny Cowley reiterated that both Freeman and midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe were free to leave the club, after falling down the pecking order at Fratton Park.
The former Blade made his first appearance of the season on Tuesday night by coming on as a first-half substitute for the injured Zak Swanson in the 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat at Newport County.
But with Pompey wanting to reduce their numbers in order to strengthen further before Thursday’s transfer deadline, that maiden outing at Rodney Parade has not changed the Blues’ stance.
McSheffrey’s standpoint on Freeman – who wants to return north – has certainly changed in recent days, though.
But just days later, those words have softened following continued talks between all parties.
Although, the affordability approach remains a key feature, with Donny hoping the Blues can do something to help out.
Providing his latest thoughts on Freeman, McSheffrey told the Doncaster Free Press: ‘It’s a bit of an unrealistic one. The Cowleys like him as a person and as a player.
‘He’s not our player first and foremost, so I won’t talk out of term.
‘There’s been a couple of conversations but unless it was a substantial contribution to his salary they are better off keeping him and using him, and him being a really good squad player for them.
‘That’s as far as it went really.’