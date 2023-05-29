The Mirror reported on Sunday that the Blues were monitoring the versatile winger ahead of a potential swoop in the transfer window.

Championship outfit Cardiff are also believed to be in the hunt for the 25-year-old as they prepare to battle John Mousinho for his signature.

Nemane is out of contract at Notts County following the season’s conclusion but has been offered fresh terms as the newly-promoted side prepare for life in League Two.

The winger has spent two years at Meadow Lane - amassing 62 appearances in all competitions, while totalling five goals and registering eight assists.

The Frenchman came through the ranks at Manchester City, but failed to make a first-team outing during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

He would spend spells on loan with Rangers, Dutch outfit Go Ahead Eagles and Belgian side Tubize, before departing the Citizens in 2019.

But what makes Nemane a suitable candidate for a move to Fratton Park?

Aaron Nemane.

Well, the Amiens-born ace’s preferred position is at right-wing, an area which is in need of reinforcement following Owen Dale’s return to Blackpool and the Blues open to offers for Reeco Hackett.

Although Pompey are well stocked at right-back with Joe Rafferty and Zak Swanson both on board, Nemane is also versatile and can operate at right-wing back should Mousinho operate with a back five.

Over the course of his first-team career, the player has scored 13 goals and registered 14 assists in 145 appearances for four different clubs.

On paper, those stats are figures which sections of the Fratton faithful have already questioned on social media, with Pompey looking to build a side capable of promotion in the next campaign.

But the former Rangers loanee would add plenty of attacking threat and pace to the forward line – something the Blues were often sadly lacking last season.

In fact, in the National League last term, he made an average of 6.22 dribbles per 90 minutes, with a 52-per-cent success rate.

As well as that, Nemane would make, on average, 2.56 progressive runs per 90 minutes, ensuring he played a crucial role in helping Macauley Langstaff reach 42 goals for the season.

Another area of concern for Pompey last season was the lack of balls into the box from wide areas. Lat term, the former Man City youngsters made an average of 3.65 crosses per game, with a 31.2 per cent success rate.