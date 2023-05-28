The right-sided winger, who can also operate at wing-back, is believed to be on the Blues’ radar ahead of a potential summer swoop.

The 25-year-old is out of contract next month but has been offered fresh terms by the Magpies, who recently secured promotion to League Two.

Nemane registered six assists and scored three times in 38 outings for Luke Williams’ side in the National League this term.

The Frenchman has rebuilt his career at Meadow Lane, where he’s spent two years and totalled 62 appearances in all competitions - netting five goals.

Despite being offered a new deal to remain at Notts County, the versatile winger is now believed to be attracting interest from higher divisions.

The Mirror has reported Nemane is being monitored by Pompey ahead of a potential move this summer along with Championship outfit Cardiff.

The ex-Manchester City man came through the ranks at the Etihad Stadium but failed to register a first-team outing under Pep Guardiola. During his time with the Citizens, he had spells on loan with Rangers, Dutch outfit Go Ahead Eagles and Belgian side Tubize.

Aaron Nemane.

He would make the permanent switch to Torquay in 2019 before joining Notts County two-years later.

John Mousinho is eyeing attacking reinforcements, with Reeco Hackett and Paddy Lane his only contracted options on the wing.

Ronan Curtis is still in negotiations over a new deal with the Blues but remains sidelined until at least December with a knee injury.