And it’s an approach which casts further doubt on Hayden Carter returning to Pompey.

The Dane was appointed Rovers manager during the week, replacing Tony Mowbray at the Championship outfit.

He got straight down to work, with the Ewood Park players already back for pre-season training ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

That gave him an opportunity to assess what is currently within his ranks, with former Blues loanee Carter back at his parent club following a successful Fratton Park loan spell over the second half of last term.

Blues boss Danny Cowley would love to have the 22-year-old back on the south coast.

The chances of that happening increased this month with news that captain and fellow defender Darragh Lenihan would be leaving the club upon the expiry of his contract.

Ryan Nyambe’s failure to agree fresh terms also boosts Carter’s chances of making it with a club he’s been at since 2014.

Yet even more significant will be Tomasson’s preference to identify and work with talent already within the club’s ranks and to develop them into players that the help achieve Rovers’ long-term goals.

A sustainable approach was also mentioned, with an admission that Rovers are not going to splash the cash in order to return to the Premier League.

Speaking after his Ewood Park appointment, the former Newcastle and AC Milan forward spelt out how he would approach things at the Championship outfit – an approach that will no doubt improve Carter’s hopes of playing Championship football next season

Tomasson said: ‘We all have that dream to go to the Premier League and be a sustainable Premier League club, of course we have that.

‘But we will try to create success for today, for tomorrow, but also create success that is sustainable and it's about doing things better than our rivals.

‘At the end of the day, we are not going to buy players for a real lot of money, we know that.

‘We have a great academy, we are going to develop players and do it that way.’

The former Denmark international and Malmo boss continued: ‘The team is number one, in all my choices I make.

‘We need to go in the same direction to be successful - I will say it many times and you may get bored, but the team is number one.

‘We have more or less all of our (pre-season) games set and we had some of the under-23s involved in the training session today (Thursday) as well.

‘We want to see the young boys of course - it's a great opportunity with the first-team players and under-23s.