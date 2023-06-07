The latest figure to be tipped with a switch to Fratton Park this summer is exciting AFC Wimbledon attacking midfielder Ethan Chislett.

According to Football Insider, the Blues have interest in the soon to be free agent along with League One rivals Bolton and Wycombe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old is out of contract at the end of the month, but has been offered fresh terms to remain with the League Two outfit beyond the summer.

Alongwith Chislett, Accrington’s Portsmouth-born attacking midfielder Tommy Leigh has also been linked ahead of the window. Yet, it remains to be seen whether the Blues will pay his £200,000 fee to bring him back to Fratton Park.

Although rumours and speculation can be taken with a pinch of salt, the number 10 role is an area which John Mousinho has prioritised in the market.

A need for creativity and goal contributions is something the head coach is looking to recruit as he looks to build a promotion-contending side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On paper, Chislett certainly adds that - after an impressive season in front of goal for AFC Wimbledon. He appeared 51 times in all competitions for Johnnie Jackson’s side, which saw him score 11 goals and register three assists.

Ethan Chislett.

And that represented the most goal involvements in a single campaign on a personal level, after netting 16 times and making eight assists in 123 outings over a three-year period for the Wombles.

Last term, Joe Pigott and Michael Jacobs fulfilled the number 10 role under Mousinho as he looked to find a creative spark in Pompey’s attack. But the pair would only score five goals between them following the 37-year-old’s appointment as head coach in January.

With the duo both departing at the end of the season, the Blues boss is looking to fill the void when the market opens on June 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chislett is a name which could excite fans as he has the ability to get supporters on their feet with his intricate skill. This can be seen as the South African made an average of 3.52 dribbles per 90 minutes, with a success rate of 49.3 per cent. That placed him in the top six attacking midfielders in League Two last term.

While he’s good with his feet, he can also be a handful for opposition back lines. During the 2022-23 campaign, he made 38 through balls, which saw him rank amongst the top two against players with the same responsibilities to his in the fourth tier.

And his ability to play on the front foot doesn’t stop there, as he made an average of 8.88 forward passes per 90 minutes. That saw him sit in the top five attacking midfielders in League Two.

Being good on the ball also draws fouls from defenders and Chisnett was a prime target for opposition ranks - suffering 1.43 per 90 minutes. And the ex-Aldershot youngster was able to punish those sides with his fantastic set-piece abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He netted three goals from free-kicks in the fourth tier last term - the most out of any player in the division. Marlon Pack was the Blues’ go to man for dead-ball situations as he scored two.

With the possibility of the attacking midfielder becoming a free agent at the end of the month as well as his impressive qualities, could be something which excites Mousinho in the window.

And a swoop Chislett would surely appear to be a no-brainer for the Blues - should the rumour prove correct.