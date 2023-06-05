The 24-year-old, who is available on a free transfer, becomes the latest name to be tipped with a switch to Fratton Park this summer as John Mousinho looks to begin his squad overhaul.

The attacking midfielder’s contract with the Wombles comes to a close at the end of the month, but has been offered fresh terms to remain with the League Two side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last season, Chislett made 51 times appearances in all competitions and netted 11 times, while also registering three assists.

After making the switch from Aldershot in 2020, he’s featured 133 times for AFC Wimbledon, with his last campaign representing his most prolific in front of goal.

The South African, who was born in Durban, has also appeared for Basingstoke and Met Police during his rise to the EFL.

After his most effective season for the Wombles, the offensive-minded player appears to have caught the attention of a trio of League One outfits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rouke has reported Pompey are in the hunt for Chislett this summer along with League One rivlas Bolton and Wycombe.

Ethan Chislett.

Accrington’s Tommy Leigh has also been linked ahead of the window after the Blues boss earmarked the attacking midfield role as a priority position.