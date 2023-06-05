News you can trust since 1877
Pompey are interested in a move for AFC Wimbledon talent Ethan Chislett, according to Football Insider.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 5th Jun 2023, 10:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 11:30 BST

The 24-year-old, who is available on a free transfer, becomes the latest name to be tipped with a switch to Fratton Park this summer as John Mousinho looks to begin his squad overhaul.

The attacking midfielder’s contract with the Wombles comes to a close at the end of the month, but has been offered fresh terms to remain with the League Two side.

Last season, Chislett made 51 times appearances in all competitions and netted 11 times, while also registering three assists.

After making the switch from Aldershot in 2020, he’s featured 133 times for AFC Wimbledon, with his last campaign representing his most prolific in front of goal.

The South African, who was born in Durban, has also appeared for Basingstoke and Met Police during his rise to the EFL.

After his most effective season for the Wombles, the offensive-minded player appears to have caught the attention of a trio of League One outfits.

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rouke has reported Pompey are in the hunt for Chislett this summer along with League One rivlas Bolton and Wycombe.

Ethan Chislett.Ethan Chislett.
A new number 10 is on Mousinho’s wish list in the upcoming transfer window after Michael Jacobs was released. Meanwhile. Joe Pigott has returned to Ipswich following his loan spell.

Accrington’s Tommy Leigh has also been linked ahead of the window after the Blues boss earmarked the attacking midfield role as a priority position.

Chislett becomes the 10th name to be linked with a switch to Fratton Park so far ahead of what is set to be a busy window for Pompey.

