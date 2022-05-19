2. Kyle Wootton - Notts County

Cross said: 'Wootton was massively linked in January, with Neil Allen getting the story back in November. It's been known that Cowley has been up to Notts County to watch him. From what I understand, they've maintained that interest through to now. He's scored 21 goals this season, he's out of contract, but there are a number of clubs linked. Stockport are prepared to pay some very substantial wages to attract Kyle Wootton, but I believe he's very attracted by the prospect of playing for Pompey. It's looking likely he's high on the list.' Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo: Pete Norton