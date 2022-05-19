Figures from the Premier League down to the National League have been mooted as potential signings – with varying degrees of truth to each rumour.
Here’s what they had to say on each individual.
Matt Butcher, Kyle Wootton, Lynden Gooch, Kion Etete
2. Kyle Wootton - Notts County
Cross said: 'Wootton was massively linked in January, with Neil Allen getting the story back in November. It's been known that Cowley has been up to Notts County to watch him. From what I understand, they've maintained that interest through to now. He's scored 21 goals this season, he's out of contract, but there are a number of clubs linked. Stockport are prepared to pay some very substantial wages to attract Kyle Wootton, but I believe he's very attracted by the prospect of playing for Pompey. It's looking likely he's high on the list.' Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images
3. James Scott - Hull
Cox said: 'One of the latest to be linked which, again, could be agent driven due to the amount of clubs linked with him. However, we know Pompey have been scouting Scotland which makes you think he could be on their radar.' Picture: George Wood/Getty Images
4. Morgan Whittaker - Swansea
Cox said: 'Whittaker is another striker with the mobility and stature Pompey are looking for in the mould of Etete and it depends on what profile of striker and how many they want.'
