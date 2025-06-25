How does Portsmouth’s transfer spend over the last decade compare to their Championship rivals?

Portsmouth will be plunged into an even more financially challenging environment when the new Championship seasons gets underway in August.

After securing promotion via their League One title win just over 12 months ago, John Mousinho’s men moved on from what was a difficult start to life back in the second tier to secure a sixteenth placed finish when the curtain came down on the 2024/25 season last month.

They will be joined in this season’s Championship by Ipswich Town, Southampton and Leicester City, who have all spent big in recent seasons and will hope to boost their squads in a bid to bounce back from relegation from the Premier League at the first attempt.

However, it is the promotions of League One champions Birmingham City, runners-up Wrexham and play-off winners Charlton Athletic that adds further financial challenges for Pompey. The rise of Hollywood-backed Wrexham has been widely reported in recent seasons and the Welsh outfit are believed to have several big-name targets as they prepare for their first season in the second tier since 1982.

US-backed Birmingham shocked the EFL when they paid out over £15m to land Fulham striker Jay Stansfield last summer and they are believed to be keen to continue adding to their ranks as they look to challenge for a return to the Premier League. Charlton’s recruitment may well be more modest but there is no doubt the Addicks will be an attractive proposition for any potential signings and they will aim to hit the ground running when the new season gets underway.

With Pompey’s summer transfer business now underway with the addition of Australian winger Adrian Segecic, we take a look at the club’s net spend in the transfer market over the last decade compared to their Championship rivals with the help of figures provided by the transfer experts at TransferMarkt.

Championship net spends over the last ten seasons

Tom Wagner (left) and Tom Brady (right) have invested significant funds into Birmingham City | Getty Images

Swansea City - €107.76m profit Blackburn Rovers - €67.90m profit Hull City - €52.06m profit Norwich City - €47.40m profit Bristol City - €45.12m profit Charlton Athletic - €22.91m profit Watford - €19.89m profit Queens Park Rangers - €19.41m profit Oxford United - €13.72m profit Preston North End - €3.95m profit Portsmouth - €1.56m profit Millwall - €4.74m loss Wrexham - €5.94m loss (information for three seasons only) Middlesbrough - €10.88m loss Coventry City - €10.87m loss Birmingham City - €15.91m loss Derby County - €20.26 loss Sheffield Wednesday - €40.48m loss Cardiff City - €52.06m loss West Bromwich Albion - €82.92 loss Southampton - €101.03m loss Sheffield United - €116.95m loss Stoke City - €122.06m loss Ipswich Town - €140.93m loss Leicester City - €154.97m loss

All figures provided by TransferMarkt

