Christian Saydee’s two-year Pompey stay is over after joining Wigan Athletic

John Mousinho has explained the decision behind Christian Saydee’s Pompey departure.

The Blues favourite makes the move for an undisclosed fee and represents a key exit as the head coach prepares for the 2025-26 campaign.

Saydee arrived at PO4 in June 2023 from Bournemouth, where he put pen-to-paper on a three-year agreement.

The powerful forward became an instant hit with his powerful displays from the bench playing a key impact role as Mousinho’s men claimed the League One title.

Game time was difficult to come by after Pompey returned to the Championship, with the Vitality Stadium youth product scoring three goals in 29 appearances in the second tier.

And that decision to find more match minutes was a key reason behind his emotional Fratton Park exit as he joins Ryan Lowe’s Latics.

Speaking on Saydee’s departure to the club website, Mousinho said: ‘Christian was a popular member of our squad and I know he’ll be missed by staff, players and supporters alike.

‘He’s made some important contributions during the past two seasons and was someone we loved having at Fratton Park.

‘But he hopefully now has the chance to get some more regular minutes and we didn’t want to stand in the way of that.

‘We thank him for everything he did in a Pompey shirt and wish him nothing but the best for the next stage of his career.’

Christian Saydee’s Pompey career

Christian Saydee with Alex Robertson and Kusini Yengi. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Saydee first came on trial at Fratton Park in the summer of 2022 under Danny Cowley, appearing in pre-season friendlies against the Hawks and Gosport.

Although the former Pompey boss opted against signing the Bournemouth youngster, an impressive loan spell that season convinced Mousinho to make a move for the forward.

Although arriving as a striker, the ex-Burton man was utilised in the number 10 role - making instant impacts of the bench with Colby Bishop and Kusini Yengi favoured to lead the line.

Saydee netted four goals in 42 appearances in all competitions as Pompey went on to lift the League One title and secure a return to the Championship.

Last term, the 23-year-old scored just three goals in 31 outings for the Blues, with game time drying up in the second tier.

Nonetheless, he netted a double against Middlesbrough in August before scoring Pompey’s final goal of the campaign in the 1-1 draw against Hull City in May.

During his two-year stint on the south coast, Saydee scored seven goals in 73 appearances in all competitions.

He joins Wigan for an undisclosed fee, with Lowe’s side finishing 15th in League One last season.