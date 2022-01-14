Portsmouth transfer update: Danny Cowley reveals history with Chelsea-linked midfielder amid Sheffield Wednesday and Motherwell interest and explains stance over January move.
Danny Cowley has revealed Pompey’s history with Chelsea midfielder Tariq Uwakwe, after being linked with his services this winter.
The Blues have joined Sheffield Wednesday and Motherwell in the hunt for his signature this month, according to reports.
But the Fratton Park chief explained his familiarity with the player, after he spent a week training with the Blues in November before a return to Stamford Bridge.
Uwakwe also impressed on-loan at Accrington last year, by making 21 appearances under John Colman – and scoring four goals.
Including a hattrick on debut against Leeds under-21s in the EFL Trophy, a week before his decisive winner against Peterborough in League One.
However, the versatile midfielder has grown in anonymity since his arrival back in London, with Thomas Tuchel constantly overlooking his services this term.
Uwakwe did score in his only EFL Trophy appearance for Chelsea under-21s this season – during their 1-1 draw with Forest Green Rovers.
While being limited to five Premier League 2 appearances for the Blues’ youngsters.
Despite his apparent availability, Cowley has remained tight-lipped about a potential move this winter.
He told The News: ‘Tariq spent a week with us actually in November time and trained with us. He’s a really nice lad and a boy that was at Chelsea and had a loan spell at Accrington and we enjoyed his company in the week he spent with us.
‘We were out of the transfer window at the time (he was here(, but he’s a midfield player who can play out-wide as well who is very good in the attacking transition.
‘He’s a good counter attack player with good one-on-one skills.
‘He has good quality in-and-around the goal and is a young player with a lot of potential.’
It remains to be seen whether Pompey are in the market for a midfielder this month, with Ryan Tunnicliffe and Louis Thompson returning from injury.
But with Miguel Azeez set to return to Arsenal prematurely, there may be a space open for Uwakwe at Fratton Park.
However, Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly opened discussions with the player – and may lead the race for his signature.
