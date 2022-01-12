The Blues are said to been keen on the midfielder along with the likes of League One rivals Sheffield Wednesday and SPL outfit Motherwell.

Pompey’s player hunt is intensifying this month, with Cowley interested in the Premier League starlet.

And the 22-year-old has arrived on the Fratton Park chief’s radar as one of the club’s loan spaces has opened up.

Gassan Ahadme is close to a winter exit – which would allow Cowley to acquire a fresh temporary deal this month.

Uwakwe is no stranger to life in the third tier either, as he featured for Accrington Stanley last season making 21 appearances for John Coleman’s side.

And the versatile midfielder impressed at the Crown Ground, scoring a hat-trick on his debut in a 7-0 EFL Trophy over Leeds under-21s in September 2020.

He was also on the scoresheet in a 2-0 league victory against Peterborough in the same month.

Tariq Uwakwe could be available for a Chelsea departure in January with Pompey reportedly keen. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Uwakwe then returned to Stamford Bridge following his promising Accy’s spell in the hope of breaking into the Champions League holder’s first-team.

However, the Chelsea youth team product has made only five appearances in the Premier League 2 this season, along with one EFL Trophy outing.

That potentially opens the door for a departure in January, with game time under Thomas Tuchel non-existent.

It remains to be seen if a midfielder is a priority, though, with Ryan Tunnicliffe and Louis Thompson returning from respective injuries against Cambridge last night.

